Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.40 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $12.40 million and $894.11 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.60 or 0.05479747 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,668,017,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,647,387,783 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Telegram Discord

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

