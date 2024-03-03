Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,203,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.6 days.
Saputo Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,824. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $26.85.
Saputo Company Profile
