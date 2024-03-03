ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $1,269,783. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ScanSource by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in ScanSource by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 236,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 97,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 134,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,419. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

