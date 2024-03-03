Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCRM. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 17.2% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 580,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

