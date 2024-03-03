SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,418 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,347 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

