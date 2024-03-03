SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Short Interest Update

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SEP Acquisition Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEPA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. SEP Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About SEP Acquisition

SEP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to SEP Acquisition Corp.

