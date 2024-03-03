Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of SERA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 371,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,393. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Sera Prognostics

In other news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,581.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,122.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,581.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,122.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $224,815.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,432 shares of company stock valued at $465,109 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

