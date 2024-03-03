SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Up 44.8% in February

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SharpLink Gaming stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,573. SharpLink Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

