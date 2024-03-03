SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHAOF remained flat at C$57.63 on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a 52-week low of C$115.26 and a 52-week high of C$115.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.27.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
