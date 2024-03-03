Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 451,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,483.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock remained flat at $51.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

