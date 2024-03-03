Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Drops By 17.9%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Baidu Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.69.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

