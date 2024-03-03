Short Interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Expands By 54.3%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
BBAR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 540,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 4.71%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
