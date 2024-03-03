Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Drops By 26.9%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,751,100 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 27,031,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

BNCZF stock remained flat at $5.57 during midday trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

