Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Declines By 11.3%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLTE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,398. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLTE

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.