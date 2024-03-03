Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Drops By 17.2%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.5 days.
Borregaard ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRDF remained flat at $15.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. Borregaard ASA has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
