Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Drops By 17.2%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.5 days.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRDF remained flat at $15.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. Borregaard ASA has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Get Borregaard ASA alerts:

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.