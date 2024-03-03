Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Expands By 23.2%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 584.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 24,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

