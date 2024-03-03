Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Expands By 23.2%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 584.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 24,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.
Bunzl Company Profile
