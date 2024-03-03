Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Drops By 33.3%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Price Performance
CCCMF remained flat at $30.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Cancom has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $30.55.
Cancom Company Profile
