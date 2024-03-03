Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Drops By 33.3%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

CCCMF remained flat at $30.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Cancom has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

