Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Decreases By 21.3%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNCT remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Teletech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

