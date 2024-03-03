Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Grows By 50.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $31.55 during midday trading on Friday. Clicks Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.3935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. Clicks Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.