Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Decreases By 33.8%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 15,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,694. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts

In related news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,406.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $44,292. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

