Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Grows By 22.3%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 9,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,275. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after buying an additional 4,084,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

