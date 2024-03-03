Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Drops By 33.9%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 509.0 days.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $11.85 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. Energean has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

