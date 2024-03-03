Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Grows By 21.9%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 572,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Research analysts expect that Graco will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

