Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Declines By 34.2%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOFVW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 2,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,269. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

See Also

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

