Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Declines By 34.2%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HOFVW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 2,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,269. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
