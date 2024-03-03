Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Rises By 60.0%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hongli Group Trading Up 5.7 %

HLP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,078. Hongli Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Get Hongli Group alerts:

Hongli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.