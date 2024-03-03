Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Rises By 60.0%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hongli Group Trading Up 5.7 %
HLP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,078. Hongli Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.
Hongli Group Company Profile
