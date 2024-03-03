Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Declines By 13.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 2,061,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,888.0 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
HUSQF remained flat at $7.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $9.76.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Husqvarna AB (publ)
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.