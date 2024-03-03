Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Declines By 13.2%

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 2,061,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,888.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

HUSQF remained flat at $7.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

