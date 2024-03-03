Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Increases By 57.3%

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the January 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

IXHL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 148,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,336. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

