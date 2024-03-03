Short Interest in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Drops By 12.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

INBX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,424. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 13,408.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.78%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

