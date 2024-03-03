Short Interest in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Drops By 12.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Inhibrx Stock Performance
INBX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,424. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 13,408.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.78%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Inhibrx
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibrx
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.