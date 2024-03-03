Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Rises By 50.0%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $132,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IVCA remained flat at $11.12 during trading hours on Friday. 1,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,430. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

