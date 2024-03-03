Short Interest in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Grows By 27.7%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $27.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $679.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,801. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $394.59 and a 12 month high of $682.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.63.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

