Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Expands By 53.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HPS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,109. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

