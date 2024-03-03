Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Expands By 53.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of HPS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,109. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
