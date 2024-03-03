Short Interest in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Rises By 48.1%

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,605,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $2,009,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $2,466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,675. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

