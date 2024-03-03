Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Grows By 47.0%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kering Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 94,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Kering Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

