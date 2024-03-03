Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Declines By 13.4%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,880,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 31,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,605,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,807,874. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 390,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,075,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

