Short Interest in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Expands By 52.0%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

KE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 132,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,483. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $553.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

