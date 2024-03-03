Short Interest in Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Expands By 27.3%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

Metso Oyj stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

About Metso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.