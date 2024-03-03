Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Decreases By 21.3%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,316,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 8,030,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,791.0 days.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
Shares of Mirvac Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.68.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mirvac Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.