Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Decreases By 21.3%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,316,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 8,030,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,791.0 days.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mirvac Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

