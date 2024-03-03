Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Expands By 41.2%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,414,600 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 1,002,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 11,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,966. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

