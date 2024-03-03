Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Increases By 45.9%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.9 days.
Pernod Ricard Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$167.53. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of C$153.05 and a one year high of C$238.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$175.00.
About Pernod Ricard
