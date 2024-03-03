Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Increases By 39.5%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PPCB remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 6,122,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,249. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

About Propanc Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.