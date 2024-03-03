Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Expands By 26.5%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 39,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Further Reading

