Short Interest in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Rises By 49.1%

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of SCNI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,305. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $970,530.00, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.51.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
