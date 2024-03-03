Short Interest in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Rises By 49.1%

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of SCNI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,305. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $970,530.00, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Scinai Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.