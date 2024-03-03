Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Increases By 28.6%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 159,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

See Also

