Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Grows By 32.4%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of SHECY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 178,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,895. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

