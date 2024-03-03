Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Drops By 20.8%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 1,929,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sino Land Price Performance

Shares of Sino Land stock remained flat at $1.03 on Friday. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

About Sino Land

Featured Stories

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

