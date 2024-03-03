Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Increases By 42.1%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,326. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 69,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.