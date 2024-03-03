Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Increases By 42.1%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,326. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
