Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Rises By 38.5%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 20.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SMFL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 305,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $944,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.97. Smart for Life has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $90.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

