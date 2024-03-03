Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Grows By 58.1%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,857,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

SNRY stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 35,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,815. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Featured Stories

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

