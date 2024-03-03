Short Interest in SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Decreases By 22.8%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,700 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 4,055,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.

SolGold Stock Up 57.1 %

OTCMKTS SLGGF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $330.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. SolGold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

