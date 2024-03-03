Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Declines By 34.1%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 678,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Soligenix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 296,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Soligenix during the second quarter valued at $362,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Soligenix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

